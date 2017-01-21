Daniel Onjeh: The Gambia after Jammeh – not yet uhuru
Like most military dictators in the Old Order, Yahya Jammeh, a young army officer was enthusiastically hailed by the ordinary masses of The Gambia when he took over power from Sir Dauda Jawara who had gone to London to attend the ill-fated Charles and Diana wedding. The masses felt he was one of them especially […]
