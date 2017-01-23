Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share Danladi reflects on Kano Pillars' debut performance

Goal.com

Danladi Isa has expressed satisfaction after his debut for Kano Pillars in a 2-1 win over Shooting Stars on NPFL match day three in Kano. The former Plateau United shot-stopper, who has a rich CV to have played for a long list of Nigerian clubs …



and more »