Danny Welbeck Returns for Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Preston

Danny Welbeck is in contention to make his Arsenal comeback in the FA Cup on Saturday after nine months out with a knee injury. Arsene Wenger revealed the England striker, who has been back in training since last month, could figure in the third-round tie at Preston. Welbeck will only start on the substitutes’ bench, …

The post Danny Welbeck Returns for Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Preston appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

