Danny Welbeck Returns for Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Preston

Posted on Jan 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Danny Welbeck is in contention to make his Arsenal comeback in the FA Cup on Saturday after nine months out with a knee injury. Arsene Wenger revealed the England striker, who has been back in training since last month, could figure in the third-round tie at Preston. Welbeck will only start on the substitutes’ bench, …

