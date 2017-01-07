Danny Welbeck Returns for Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Preston
Danny Welbeck is in contention to make his Arsenal comeback in the FA Cup on Saturday after nine months out with a knee injury. Arsene Wenger revealed the England striker, who has been back in training since last month, could figure in the third-round tie at Preston. Welbeck will only start on the substitutes’ bench, …
