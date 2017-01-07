DAREY: ‘MY WIFE IS NOT THREATENED BY MY FEMALE FANS’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
DAREY: 'MY WIFE IS NOT THREATENED BY MY FEMALE FANS'
The Nation Newspaper
Multi-talented singer and songwriter, Darey Art-Alade, son of renowned Nigerian entertainer, Art Alade of blessed memory, started music professionally when he emerged third runner-up at the 2004 edition of Project Fame Academy. He bears his mind in …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG