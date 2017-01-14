Dasukigate: Prosecute your friends – PDP tells Buhari
The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute his associates who allegedly collected money from former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd.) The Makarfi’s faction said the prosecution of Buhari’s friends would convince Nigerians of the authenticity of the ongoing anti-corruption fight. A statement issued […]
Dasukigate: Prosecute your friends – PDP tells Buhari
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG