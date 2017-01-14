Pages Navigation Menu

Dasukigate: Prosecute your friends – PDP tells Buhari

buhari look

The Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the People Democratic Party, PDP, has admonished President Muhammadu Buhari to prosecute his associates who allegedly collected money from former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd.) The Makarfi’s faction said the prosecution of Buhari’s friends would convince Nigerians of the authenticity of the ongoing anti-corruption fight. A statement issued […]

