Data Science Nigeria to run free bootcamp

In line with its vision of making Nigeria the Data Science outsourcing hub for Africa before 2019, and creating one million new jobs in the next 10 years, Data Science Nigeria is set to hold an extensive learning bootcamp between Friday 20 and Sunday 22 January 2017 in the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The bootcamp will address varying capacity gaps in Data science for beginners, intermediate and experts with specific focus on Machine learning, R statistics and programming/Python for advanced data analytics. Arise and OneFi who would also provide internship opportunities for the best participants at the intensive training camp are supporting the programme, and will run as a regimented learning session and will include virtual classes with foreign-based data scientists, self-paced online certificated courses and face-to-face session by local experts.

Python Nigeria, a user-group that promotes Python computer programming language in Nigeria will facilitate some of the practical hands-on session on Python programming. The free residential bootcamp comes with an intensive requirement. All the world-be participants are expected to complete a 12-hour course on IBM BigDataUniversity.com and submit their completion certificates to secure a placement.

Interested participants are to send an email to kayode_ledipo@yahoo.com for more information on how to secure a space. Data Science Nigeria is an initiative of MTN’s executive, Bayo Adekanmbi. It is driven by a compelling drive to raise a new generation of world-class data scientists, who can tap into the over $125 billion big data analytics market.

