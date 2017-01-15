Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

David Beckham, father, son watch Man U struggle – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
David Beckham, father, son watch Man U struggle
The Nation Newspaper
Former Manchester United ace, Forty-one -year old, David Beckham alongside his son Cruz, 11, and dad Ted, 66, have watched Manchester United struggle with Liverpool at the old Trafford today. The match ended 1-1. Meanwhile first-half penalty from …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.