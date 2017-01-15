David Beckham, father, son watch Man U struggle – The Nation Newspaper
David Beckham, father, son watch Man U struggle
Former Manchester United ace, Forty-one -year old, David Beckham alongside his son Cruz, 11, and dad Ted, 66, have watched Manchester United struggle with Liverpool at the old Trafford today. The match ended 1-1. Meanwhile first-half penalty from …
