David Beckham, father, son watch Man U struggle

Posted on Jan 15, 2017 in Sports

 

Former Manchester United ace, Forty-one -year old, David Beckham alongside his son Cruz, 11, and dad Ted, 66, have watched Manchester United struggle with Liverpool at the old Trafford today.  The match ended 1-1.

Meanwhile  first-half penalty from James Milner – after Paul Pogba had inexplicably handled the ball in his own area – looked to have won the game for Jurgen Klopp’s at Old Trafford.

However Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘s 83rd-minute goal  rescued  a point for United . The result leaves United in sixth place in the league, two behind bitter rivals Manchester City

