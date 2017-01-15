David Beckham, father, son watch Man U struggle

Former Manchester United ace, Forty-one -year old, David Beckham alongside his son Cruz, 11, and dad Ted, 66, have watched Manchester United struggle with Liverpool at the old Trafford today. The match ended 1-1.

Meanwhile first-half penalty from James Milner – after Paul Pogba had inexplicably handled the ball in his own area – looked to have won the game for Jurgen Klopp’s at Old Trafford.

However Zlatan Ibrahimovic ‘s 83rd-minute goal rescued a point for United . The result leaves United in sixth place in the league, two behind bitter rivals Manchester City

The post David Beckham, father, son watch Man U struggle appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

