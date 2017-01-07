David Blaine’s attempt to fire rifle and catch bullet in mouth goes horribly wrong – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
David Blaine's attempt to fire rifle and catch bullet in mouth goes horribly wrong
Daily Mail
David Blaine thought he had died when his attempt to fire a rifle and catch the bullet in his mouth went wrong. The magician, 43, performed the stunt at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and it aired on his E4 show Beyond Magic last night.
