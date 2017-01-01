David Moyes makes case for the defence before Black Cats welcome Liverpool – Eurosport.co.uk
Eurosport.co.uk
David Moyes makes case for the defence before Black Cats welcome Liverpool
Sunderland's players have been warned by David Moyes there can be no repeat of their defensive horror show against Burnley when Liverpool come to the north east. Moyes has little time to pick the bones out of his team's 4-1 loss at Turf Moor because …
