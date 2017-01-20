Pages Navigation Menu

David Moyes paints bleak picture of Sunderland transfer hopes – ‘players I sign won’t make a big difference’ – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Sports


Telegraph.co.uk

David Moyes paints bleak picture of Sunderland transfer hopes – 'players I sign won't make a big difference'
Telegraph.co.uk
David Moyes has lowered transfer window expectations at Sunderland to an extreme level as he warned supporters the players he is trying to bring in this month will not make a “major difference” to their survival hopes. The former Everton and Manchester …
