David Oyedepo: Bishop rains curses on those pro Southern Kaduna killings

Bishop Oyedepo has been very vocal about the Southern Kaduna killings, laying curses on its facilitators.

Founder and presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has rained God’s curses on those facilitating the Southern Kaduna killings.

The Bishop made his feeling on the subject known, during a ministration, adding that he was sent by God to our continent as his apostle of liberation.

ALSO READ: Pastor warns people to stop criticizing Covenant University school fees or face God’s wrath

He rained down curses on those who are actively involved in the killings as well as those sponsoring it.

He also said, ”Lord, if it is your will to break up Nigeria, break it now!”

The clip on Facebook has since gone viral, garnering myriad reactions on social media..

This post was syndicated from pulse.ng - Nigeria's entertainment & lifestyle platform online. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

