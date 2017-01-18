Davido Fires Manager – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Davido Fires Manager
Nigerian Bulletin
He also announced that he would be managing himself for the year 2017 because he doesn't want to put his life in another man's hand. davido and manager.jpg. Ajiboye has worked with the DMW boss for about six years. Davido, whose real name is David …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG