Davido has Signed a New Artiste to his “Davido Music Worldwide” Record Label

Music star, Davido aka Omo Baba Olowo has signed a new artiste to his record label DMW. The musician took to his Snapchat to make the announcement. The musician recently disclosed his decision to return to basics in order to focus more on the local music scene. See photos from the signing

