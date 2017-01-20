Davido has Signed a New Artiste to his “Davido Music Worldwide” Record Label
Music star, Davido aka Omo Baba Olowo has signed a new artiste to his record label DMW. The musician took to his Snapchat to make the announcement. The musician recently disclosed his decision to return to basics in order to focus more on the local music scene. See photos from the signing
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG