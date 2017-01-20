Davido has Signed a New Artiste to his “Davido Music Worldwide” Record Label

Music star, Davido aka Omo Baba Olowo has signed a new artiste to his record label DMW. The musician took to his Snapchat to make the announcement. The musician recently disclosed his decision to return to basics in order to focus more on the local music scene. See photos from the signing

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

