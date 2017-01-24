Davido is Working on a New Video for his Song “If” | See BTS Photos on BN

Davido is about to drop a new video and shared some behind the scenes photos on his Snapchat from the set of the new music video “IF” which features dancer Nqobilé Danseur as the leading lady. The video will be directed by Q and it looks like a love song. See photos below

