Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido is Working on a New Video for his Song “If” | See BTS Photos on BN

Posted on Jan 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Davido is about to drop a new video and shared some behind the scenes photos on his Snapchat from the set of the new music video “IF” which features dancer Nqobilé Danseur as the leading lady. The video will be directed by Q and it looks like a love song. See photos below

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.