Davido Shows Off $100 Bills…. He Ain’t Got No Worries
Davido took to Snapchat to show that he’s the real deal and ‘recession’ is just a word to him. He also said his CFO is getting more while he’s in the studio. Davido sacked his manager, Kamal Ajiboye, yesterday for making him sign the deal with Sony Music.
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG