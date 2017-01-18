Pages Navigation Menu

Davido Shows Off $100 Bills…. He Ain’t Got No Worries

Posted on Jan 18, 2017

Davido took to Snapchat to show that he’s the real deal and ‘recession’ is just a word to him. He also said his CFO is getting more while he’s in the studio. Davido sacked his manager, Kamal Ajiboye, yesterday for making him sign the deal with Sony Music.

