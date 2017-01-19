Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Davido signs new manager few days after he said he will manage himself

Posted on Jan 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Davido who said he will be his own manager after sacking his now ex-manager, Kamal Ajiboye, has appointed a new manager. The singer has taken back his words and appointed Ayo George as his manager….

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —

This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.