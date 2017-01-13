DAVIDO Welcomed By Gabon President & Akon (Photos)

GABON President Welcomes DAVIDO. Superstar Nigerian Singer, Davido has enjoyed a Warm Reception by Gabonese President, Ali Bongo and American Singer, Akon as he arrives Libreville, Gabon for a Concert. See Photos below:

