DAVIDO Welcomed By Gabon President & Akon (Photos)

Posted on Jan 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GABON President Welcomes DAVIDO. Superstar Nigerian Singer, Davido has enjoyed a Warm Reception by Gabonese President, Ali Bongo and American Singer, Akon as he arrives Libreville, Gabon for a Concert. See Photos below:  

