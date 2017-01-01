Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Flaunts Hot Body In Bikini Photos

Nigerian artiste, Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu signed out of the year 2016 in a sexy and hot way. The Nigerian artiste’s babymama and mother of one, Imade, took to her social media page to share some sexy shots of herself in bikini as she enjoys some time with nature. Recall that Davido also recently…

The post Davido’s Babymama, Sophia Momodu Flaunts Hot Body In Bikini Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

