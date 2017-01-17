Pages Navigation Menu

Davos Diary Day 1: Sub-zero, Cyril takes lead and the Concordia – BizNews

Posted on Jan 17, 2017


Davos Diary Day 1: Sub-zero, Cyril takes lead and the Concordia
As Biznews founder Alec Hogg descends on the sub-zero temperatures of Davos for the 17th time, there's a sense of optimism in the air. Following last year's shenanigans, President Jacob Zuma has handed the baton over to his deputy Cyril Ramaphosa.
WEF2017: Gordhan & Ramaphosa to discuss predictions for global economyEyewitness News
WEF: Zuma ditches Davos, Ramaphosa steps iniAfrica.com
Ramaphosa and Gordhan: team SA at World Economic Forum 2017The South African
AFKInsider –EIN News (press release) –Cape Business News –Citizen
all 9 news articles »

