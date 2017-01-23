Pages Navigation Menu

D’banj Releases Five New Videos on the C.R.E.A.M Platform for Artists Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson & Legend Courage

Posted on Jan 23, 2017 in Music

The Kokomaster, D’banj has released five new videos for the winners of his C.R.E.A.M initiative on the CREAM platform. The newly released videos are that of Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson and Legend Courage who are winners in their category. C.R.E.A.M stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music. A platform that provides creative […]

