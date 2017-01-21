D’Banj Releases Five New Videos on the CREAM Platform
The Kokomaster, D’banj has released five new videos for the winners of his CREAM initiative on the CREAM platform. The newly released videos are that of Rayce, TK Swag, MKJ, Leke Benson and Legend Courage, who were winners in each of their categories. C.R.E.A.M stands for Creative, Reality, Entertainment, Arts and Music. A platform that…
