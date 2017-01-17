Dead Baby Boy Found Stashed Inside a Polythene Bag in Calabar (Photo)

A 4-months old baby boy stashed in a polythene bag found dead in a gutter at Beebobsco bus-stop along Murtala Mohammed Highway in Calabar in the early hours of Tuesday.

Speaking exclusively to Vanguard, eyewitnesses said they saw the baby as they resumed work today because the baby was not there at the close of work yesterday.

An eyewitness, Eme Douglas who sells cement close to the scene of the incident said she saw the baby when she resumed work in the morning while sweeping the premises.

“I saw the lifeless body of the baby boy this morning while sweeping our premises, although I did not see when the baby was dropped but I am certain it was in the early of today, I don’t even know who to contact, some security agents have been here but none of them picked the baby.”