Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos)
A terrible road accident has claimed the lives of many people involving multiple cars along Lokoja-Okene road in Kogi state, while others injured.
The sad news was shared by Godspower Efebuno, He wrote:
“On my way from Warri to Abuja a Serious accident that left scores dead and others seriously injured right in front of me at Agadama Junction by Lokoja – okene road, Kogi state. Pls join me and pray for them. And pls note that some of them were coming to warri, so if u know anyone pls pass the message across.”See more photo below;
