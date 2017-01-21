Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos)

Posted on Jan 21, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A terrible road accident has claimed the lives of many people involving multiple cars along Lokoja-Okene road in Kogi state, while others injured.

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

 
The sad news was shared by Godspower Efebuno, He wrote:

 

“On my way from Warri to Abuja a Serious accident that left scores dead and others seriously injured right in front of me at Agadama Junction by Lokoja – okene road, Kogi state. Pls join me and pray for them. And pls note that some of them were coming to warri, so if u know anyone pls pass the message across.”See more photo below;Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos) 1 Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos) 2 Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos) 3 Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos) 4 Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos) 5 Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos) 6

The post Dead Body Everywhere; Many People Died in a Terrible Accident Along Lokoja-Okene Road (Graphic Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.