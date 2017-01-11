Dead body found in Imo, head, breasts missing – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Dead body found in Imo, head, breasts missing
NAIJ.COM
There was sadness and fear in Okpala/Amaruru in lho, Ikeduru local government area of Imo state following the discovery of the body of a young lady. The body was found in a bush around Amaruru /Okpala road on Thursday, January 5. The dead body of the …
Beheaded woman found in Imo bush with vagina, breasts missing [ GRAPHIC PHOTOS]
Photos : Lady beheaded in Imo state, parts missing
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG