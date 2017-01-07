Pages Navigation Menu

Deadpool Was the Most Pirated Movie of 2016 – Report

Deadpool Was the Most Pirated Movie of 2016 – Report
Daily Trust
Batman v Superman, Captain America: Civil War, and The Force Awakens also made the list. According to TorrentFreak, the R-rated smash hit Deadpool was pirated more than any other movie in 2016. That's one record the film might have hoped to avoid.
