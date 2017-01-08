Pages Navigation Menu

#DeadPose now trending in South Africa (Graphic Pictures)

Posted on Jan 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A very scary online challenge called the #DeadPose, dead man pose, is right now trending in South Africa.

It first started on Facebook and has gradually moved to Twitter. Social media users are encouraged to pose like dead people and upload the photos online.

If you can stomach the horror, continue after to see pics from the challenge. They are very graphic so viewer’s discretion is advised.

The alleged originator

