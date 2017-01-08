#DeadPose now trending in South Africa (Graphic Pictures)
A very scary online challenge called the #DeadPose, dead man pose, is right now trending in South Africa.
If you can stomach the horror, continue after to see pics from the challenge. They are very graphic so viewer’s discretion is advised.
It first started on Facebook and has gradually moved to Twitter. Social media users are encouraged to pose like dead people and upload the photos online.
|The alleged originator
