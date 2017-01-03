Dear Nigerian Youth, Marry Now Before Its Too Late – Twitter User

A social media user identified as Jude took to his social media page to advice Nigerian youth, especially the male counterparts to marry now before its is too late. According to the Twitter user who says he’s now 30, the goal of having riches before settling down robbed him of a lifetime with the woman…

The post Dear Nigerian Youth, Marry Now Before Its Too Late – Twitter User appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

