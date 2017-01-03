Dear Nigerian Youth, Marry Now Before Its Too Late – Twitter User
A social media user identified as Jude took to his social media page to advice Nigerian youth, especially the male counterparts to marry now before its is too late. According to the Twitter user who says he’s now 30, the goal of having riches before settling down robbed him of a lifetime with the woman…
