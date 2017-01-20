Dear PCMs, Here Are The Basic Things You Need To Know As NYSC Camp Opens On Tuesday

The 2016 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Orientation Course is scheduled to commence in all the NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide as follows:

Commencement of Registration: Tuesday, 24th January, 2017

Cut-off date for Registration: 12 midnight, Wednesday, 25th January, 2017

Swearing-In Ceremony: Thursday, 26th January, 2017

Official Closing Ceremony: Monday, 13th February, 2017

Prospective Corps members posted to Borno State are to report for the Orientation Programme in the Camp Venue indicated in their Call-up Letters. All prospective corps members slated for the 2016 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Orientation Course are advised to proceed to their respective Camps as stated on their Call-up Letters. Foreign-trained graduates are to report to the Camp with their travelling Passport for Identification as well as their Transcript for verification. In the event of any loss of Call-up Letter, the Corps member who collected the Call-up letter from his/her Institution is advised to obtain Police Report and Sworn Affidavit, thereafter, report to the Institution of graduation for further necessary action. Those who initially printed their Call-up Letters on-line can re-print the Call-up Letters as many times as they want in the case of loss.

REQUIREMENTS FOR REGISTRATION:

(a) Original Call-up Letter or Call-up Letter printed on-line

(b) Statement of Result endorsed by authorized officer with authentic signature.

(c) School Identity Card, including travelling Passport for Foreign-trained graduates.

(d) Medical Doctors, Pharmacists, Physiotherapists and Optometrists are to produce evidence of Registration with their Professional Bodies.

(e) Prospective Corps members should go to Camp with Functional Account Number and Bank Verification Number (BVN) to facilitate online payment of entitlements.

(f) In addition, each prospective corps member MUST present Certificate of Fitness from a Government or Military Hospital showing his/her health status before he/she will be registered and admitted for the orientation course.

For locations and addresses of Orientation camps, please click on this link: goo.gl/rfbBe9

The Director-General, Brigadier-General SZ Kazaure FSS MSS DSS PhD MCSN, wishes all prospective corps members journey mercies to their respective camps and a memorable Orientation Course.

The Scheme further stressed on the medical report:

PRESENTATION OF MEDICAL CERTIFICATE IS COMPULSORY FOR ALL PCMs Due to the seeming misinterpretation of instruction on the above subject as contained in our earlier post, we wish to state once again that presentation of medical certificate showing health status is COMPULSORY for all prospective Corps members. The instruction contained in our post of Monday, 16th January, 2017 is clear as represented below: “In addition, all Prospective Corps members MUST present medical certificate from a government or military hospital showing their health status before they will be registered and admitted for the Orientation course”. All PCMs are strongly advised to comply accordingly, please. Thank you. Management Buhari Orders Investigation Into Death Of 3 NYSC Members

