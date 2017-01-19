Death Sentence: Supreme Court to rule on policeman’s appeal April 14

The Court of Appeal had approved a death sentence on the police officer.

The post Death Sentence: Supreme Court to rule on policeman’s appeal April 14 appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

