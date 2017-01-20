Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Death Toll From Nigerian Strike On Displaced Persons Camp Rises To 90: Aid Group – WUNC

Posted on Jan 20, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


WUNC

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Death Toll From Nigerian Strike On Displaced Persons Camp Rises To 90: Aid Group
WUNC
The aftermath of a bombing by the Nigerian military at an internally displaced person camps in Rann, Nigeria. MSF. Doctors Without Borders says that the death toll has risen to "about 90" from a Nigerian military airstrike Tuesday on a displaced
MSF: Nigerian Refugee Camp Airstrike Death Toll Rises to 90Voice of America
"I saw intestines on the ground" – aid worker recalls Nigerian refugee camp bombingReliefWeb
In Nigeria, Planting a Future Amid WarNewsweek
News24 –New York Times –Africa Times –Vanguard
all 30 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.