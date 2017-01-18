Mali car bomb kills 50 in fresh blow to peace efforts – Yahoo News
|
Yahoo News
|
Mali car bomb kills 50 in fresh blow to peace efforts
Yahoo News
Gao (Mali) (AFP) – A suicide bombing targeting militia groups committed to restoring peace in Mali left around 50 people dead and struck a fresh blow at long-running efforts to stabilise the troubled north. The car bomb attack on Wednesday in Gao, the …
