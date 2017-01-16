Death Toll Rises To 37 In Kyrgyzstan Plane Crash

At least 37 persons have been killed after a Turkish cargo plane flying from Hong Kong crashed near Kyrgyzstan’s Manas airport – with most of the dead reported to be residents of a nearby village.

The Boeing 747 TC-MCL aircraft operated by ACT Airlines crashed as it landed amid fog at Manas airport, 25km (15 miles) north of the capital, Bishkek, the BBC reports.

The crash damaged 15 buildings in the village, said Mukhammed Svarov, head of the crisis management centre, at the emergencies ministry, putting the toll at 37 people after initially reporting 15 deaths.

According to the airport administration, the plane was supposed to make a stopover at Manas, 25km north of capital Bishkek, on its way from Hong Kong to Istanbul on Monday.

ACT Airlines said in a statement that the plane involved in the crash belonged to its fleet.

It said in a statement: “Our TC-MCL signed plane, flying on January 16 from Hong Kong to Bishkek, crashed on landing at Bishkek at the end of the runway for an unknown reason.”

It added that it was still awaiting “clear information.”

The plane came down shortly after 07:30 local time (01:30 GMT) in the village of Dacha-Suu, a popular holiday home area near the airport.

ACT is an Istanbul-based airline operating under the name MyCargo.

The post Death Toll Rises To 37 In Kyrgyzstan Plane Crash appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

