Death trap in Ogun community

By Yinka Ajayi

SOME uncompleted buildings parading several shops in Ibafo market, Ogun State have been described as a death trap.

The buildings were said to have been started several years ago by a private developer but unable to complete them.

Nevertheless, the developer, according to residents, rented out the buildings to shop owners who currently operate there, thus exposing them and their customers to danger.

“The storey buildings where the shops are situated have staircases,balconies,verandahs, etc, without railings at the upper floors and the stairs leading up,”one of the residents, Bimbo Olatilo, said. “The developer was allegedly allocated the market space by the state government to develop, sell and also manage.

“There is on record a man who fell off the open balcony and died instantly and other people who have been injured in recent times.”

“All pleas to the developer who is well connected and his agents to complete the buildings and also provide basic infrastructures there have been rebuffed.”

The residents pleaded with Governor Ibikunle Amosun to look into the issue of the buildings to avoid

further loss of lives in Ibafo market.

