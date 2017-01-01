Debbie Reynolds, daughter Carrie Fisher to be buried side by side

A joint memorial service and side-by-side burial are being planned for mother-and-daughter Hollywood stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died a day apart earlier this week in Los Angeles, the family said on Friday. Todd Fisher, son of Reynolds and younger brother to Carrie, said that he caught a glimpse of hummingbirds at a…

The post Debbie Reynolds, daughter Carrie Fisher to be buried side by side appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

