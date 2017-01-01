Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Debbie Reynolds, daughter Carrie Fisher to be buried side by side

Posted on Jan 1, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

A joint memorial service and side-by-side burial are being planned for mother-and-daughter Hollywood stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, who died a day apart earlier this week in Los Angeles, the family said on Friday. Todd Fisher, son of Reynolds and younger brother to Carrie, said that he caught a glimpse of hummingbirds at a…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Debbie Reynolds, daughter Carrie Fisher to be buried side by side appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.