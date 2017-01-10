Debt: Court restrains Emeka Offor, 3 others from operating company account

By Akin Kuponiyi A Federal high court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos Nigeria has restrained Nigerian business mongul, Sir Emeka Offor, and three others who are directors of a limited liability company, KAZTEC ENGINEERING LIMITED, from withdrawing or dealing with any part of the sum of $ 8,5 million or any monies whatsoever, standing to the credit of the company account domiciled with any of eight commercial banks listed before the court. Other directors affected by the order are, Kester Enwereome, Tochukwu Odukwe , and Monito Barraquias, while a sister company to Kaztec Engineering Limited, Interstate Electrics Limited, and three Ocean going Vessles MV Ekulo Chinyere, MV Ekulo Spirit and MV Ekulo Explorer are also co -defendants in this suit. The court also issued an order of interim attachment of all payments due from Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria to Kaztec Engineering company in respect of contract for the Trans -Niger pipeline project from Oghale to TP1, pending the provision of satisfactory and sufficient security to secure Unity Bank’s claim in the sum of N6.

