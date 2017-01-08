Deep freeze across Europe threatens lives of refugees

The extreme cold that has claimed lives and caused travel chaos across parts of Europe was also posing a new danger to the thousands of vulnerable refugees stranded in Greece. On the Greek island of Chios, which like the rest of the country is accustomed to mild winters, the situation for residents at the Souda refugee camp was worsening, according to a report. “The living quarters have long been overcrowded, and those who have no place there are now waiting in summer tents without electricity and heating,” Jenny Kaliposi said.

