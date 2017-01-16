‘Defeated’ Boko Haram Kill University Professor, 4 Others in UNIMAID Bombing

Two bombs exploded at dawn Monday at Nigeria’s northeastern University of Maiduguri, killing at least five people, witnesses and police said.

The first blast ripped through the mosque where professors were saying dawn prayers and at least one is among victims, according to a student. The second bomb went off at an entrance gate, said a university worker. Both spoke on condition of anonymity for their safety.

Police Commissioner Damian Chukwu said 5 people died in the explosion at the mosque, including a university professor, and 15 wounded people have been evacuated to hospitals.

Meanwhile, reports indicate that emergency workers have evacuated body of a Professor and others to the mortuary after the blast.

It was not clear if the explosions came from suicide bombers or were planted bombs, police said.

Maiduguri has been attacked many times but this is the first attack on the university blamed on Boko Haram – the Islamic extremist group whose name means “Western education is sinful.”

It is the first major attack since Nigeria’ President Muhammadu Buhari last month declared that Boko Haram was “crushed,” after troops destroyed their stronghold in the Sambisa Forest in northeastern Nigeria.

Nigeria’s army said Sunday that troops continuing “clearance operations of remnants and fleeing Boko Haram terrorists” killed several insurgents and rescued 58 kidnap victims, mainly women and children last week. One soldier was injured, it said.

Nigeria’s 7-year-old Islamic uprising has killed more than 20,000 people.

AP/Vanguard

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2015 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ‘Defeated’ Boko Haram Kill University Professor, 4 Others in UNIMAID Bombing appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

