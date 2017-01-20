Defection: A/Ibom PDP to Institute Court Action against Senator Effiong

The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), in Akwa Ibom says it will institute court action against the Senator representing Akwa Ibom South (Eket Senatorial District), Senator Nelson Efiong who defected on Thursday to the ruling party APC.

The State party Chairman, Obong Paul Ekpo, while reacting to Chief Efiong’s defection to the ruling APC in Abuja said, the Senator’s actions and statements against the party were indicative of a drowning man saying that the legal department of the party had been directed to commence the process of recovering the mandate.

A statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary of PDP, Comrade Ini Ememobong and made available to newsmen in Uyo stated that, ‘‘The Peoples’ Democratic Party, Akwa Ibom State has received with mixed feelings the announcement of the defection of Senator Nelson Effiong, who was elected on the platform of our great party to represent the people of Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District.

We however note that, his actions and statements are indicative of a drowning man, who in his speedy descent into an abyss, holds on to any straw within sight and seeks to take with him anything willing to follow.

‘‘The People’s Democratic Party is not and cannot be a sinking party, even Nelson Effiong recognized so during the last enlarged stakeholders meeting of the party held in December 2016, where he spoke glowingly about the party.

‘’We urge our faithful, especially those from Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District, to remain calm and continue to support the party, knowing that we will do everything within the ambit of the law to reclaim the party’s mandate.

‘‘As a party, we gave Nelson Effiong the power to speak for his people, but his character showed up and now the whole world can judge him’’.

The statement further enjoined supporters to continue to hold fast to their strength and convictions to the party in the state.

Senator Effiong, who had cited the division at the national level of PDP as his reason for leaving PDP to the All Progressives Congress Party (APC) saying that, ‘‘any politician worth his salt will not stay back in a party that is sinking like the PDP’’.

