Defection: I am going nowhere – Ekweremadu replies APC
The Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has dismissed as false, insinuations and reports that the Senator could be on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to save his job. In a statement made available to reporters in Abuja, the Special Assistant to the Deputy President of […]
