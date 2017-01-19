Defection: I’m going nowhere, says Ekweremadu

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—DEPUTY President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has described reports that he was on the verge of dumping the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress, APC to save his job, as not only false, but baseless.

Ekweremadu who noted that he was not going anywhere, said that at the moment, he was more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security conditions and other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Senate.

A statement in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the Deputy President of the Senate on Political Affairs, Hon. Okey Ozoani, described the report as “a fantasy of those peddling it”.

He assured the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, faithful and Nigerians that “Ekweremadu is going nowhere.”

The statement read, “The Office of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has dismissed as false, insinuations and reports that the Senator could be on his way to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to save his job.

“Senator Ekweremadu is not contemplating leaving PDP. He is more concerned about fixing the country’s biting economic and security conditions and other challenges than saving his job as the Deputy President of the Senate.

“It is his view that Nigeria has to exist for us to have political parties to belong to or political offices to occupy. Studies have shown a direct relationship between economic conditions and survival of democracy.

“The primary responsibility our constitution places on our government is to cater for the wellbeing of the citizens as well as security of their lives and property. When such are threatened, everyone should of necessity get serious and be preoccupied with contributing his or her quota to salvaging the country.

“Besides, he is most grateful to his colleagues for the confidence they continue to repose in him and the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki. He is grateful for the solidarity that the Senators have continued to accord them”.

Hon. Ozoani, while appreciating Ekweremadu’s supporters and well meaning Nigerians who have continued to contact the office over recent media reports, assured them that there was no cause for alarm, urging them to continue to pray for the Senate leadership, the Senate, the National Assembly, and indeed the government and the entire nation, adding, “By strength alone shall no man prevail. Therefore, let us get down on our knees and continue to present the government and the country before God.”

Call to join APC

This came barely twenty-four hours after the Senate adopted the change in the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the red chamber as it affirmed the replacement of Senator Ali Ndume with Senator Ahmad Lawan as the Senate majority leader.

The call on Ekweremadu to join the party may be seen as a joke, but it was presented yesterday on the floor of the Senate during approval of the votes and proceedings of last week Tuesday.

The call for cross-carpeting came when Senator Kabir Marafa, APC, Zamfara Central, was called to move a motion for the adoption of the votes and proceedings.

Instead of going straight to the business of the day, Senator Kabir Marafa said it was high time that the Deputy Senate President crossed to the ruling party.

Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West) while seconding the motion, re-echoed the position of Marafa and stressed the need for Ekweremadu to decamp to APC.

