Defence Counsel Stalls Fani-Kayode, Usman, Others’ Trial

The ongoing trial of former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and a former Minister of Finance, Nenadi Usman before the Federal High Court in Lagos was yesterday stalled due to the non-preparedness of Fani-kayode’s new lawyer, Norrison Quakers ((SAN).

The court was forced to adjourn the matter till today (Tuesday), because Quakers who was just coming to court for the first time in the matter asked for more time for him to prepare and study the case file.

The two former ministers and others are being tried by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly stealing and laundering about N4.9bn.

They were charged before the court alongside a firm, Joint Trust Dimensions Limited and one Danjuman Yusuf on June 28, 2016 on a 17-count charge bordering on conspiracy, stealing, corruption and making cash payments exceeding the amount authorized by law.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Justice Muslim Sule Hassan had earlier turned down a request by Quakers for a meeting with him and other parties in the matter inside the judge chambers.

Addressing the court on the issue, Quakers said he had applied to enable himself and the prosecution have an audience with the judge in his chambers.

“This is not to prejudice whatever the decision of the court on the matter would be. I urged the court to be kind enough to allow for a private discussion on this matter in view of certain facts relating to it at my disposal”, he said.

The silk was of the view that the outcome of the discussions will help the court to arrive at an informed decision on the matter.

In his response, EFCC’s lawyer, Nkereuwem Anana, while opposing Quakers’ request said he should raise any fresh issue he had on the matter in the open court.

However, other defence lawyers pleaded with the court to grant Quakers’ request.

