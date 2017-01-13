DeGale: I Can’t Afford To Switch Off Against Jack

James DeGale said he’ll be making a huge mistake if he switches off during the fight against Badou Jack .

The unification bout between the IBF super-middleweight champion and the WBC champion will happen Sunday now at the Barclays Center in New York.

DeGale believes it is his destiny to unify the middleweight, but the Londoner knows he must switch off in the ring.

Speaking to Sky Sports News HQ after Thursday’s press conference, he said: “This is the big one now, the fight I’ve been craving for a while. Jack is a very good and improved fighter, but this is one I’m expecting to win.

“I’ve taken it to another level in camp and am feeling great, you’re going to see that on fight night.

“I’m not thinking that I’m too good for Jack, but the way I’ve been in sparring and training, it’s all gone right for me.

“I need to be fully focused and concentrate for 12 rounds and then I will be the unified champ. I can’t switch off. If I think for any moment that I can lay on the ropes or take rounds off then I will lose.

“I’m boxing at the Barclays Center, New York, a fantastic boxing city – this is one of my dreams. I am a buzz fighter and I feel something different inside for this fight, like I felt against [Andre] Dirrell. This is my time, I’m destined to be big and be the unified world champ.”

