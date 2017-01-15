Pages Navigation Menu

DeGale-Jack Ends In Draw

James DeGale and Badou Jack both overcame knockdowns in their unification bout to hold on to their belts, as the fight ended in a draw.

The IBF champion, DeGale dropped Badou Jack in the very first round, but was knocked down in the last round by Jack.

The bout was scored 114-112 in favour of the Brit by one judge, while the other two scored it 113-113 for both fighters.

The post-match interview saw the Londoner asking for a rematch, but Jack suggested afterwards that he might step-up to light-heavyweight instead of taking a return fight.

