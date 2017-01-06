Delayed Passengers Beat Up Arik Air Manager in Lagos (Video)

MyNaijaInfo.com

VIDEO: ARIK Air Manager Beaten Up By Passengers. In a rather disappointing situation, tension rose at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, MMIA, Lagos on Tuesday when a fight broke out between an Arik manager and some angry passengers over 10 hour-long flight delay. Watch Video Below: Arik had reportedly delayed their flights to Johannesburg, South Africa for 3 days without notice when one of the enraged passengers approached the manager, demanding an explanation. In a video that has already gone viral online, a fight ensued between them as other passengers took advantage and tried to let off anger by joining in the rift. This is coming barely a week after stranded Arik Airline passengers were forced to sleep on the floor while waiting at the MMIA. Some were said to have slept on the floor overnight as their flights were either not mentioned or cancelled for no cogent reason from the management.

