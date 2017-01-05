Pages Navigation Menu

Dele Alli Headers End Chelsea’s Winning Streak

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Tottenham ended Chelsea’s attempt to make Premier League history with a 14th successive victory as the title pacesetters were well beaten at White Hart Lane. Spurs moved up to third place as headers from Dele Alli either side of half-time made the difference to leave Chelsea five points ahead of Liverpool in second place. Alli…

The post Dele Alli Headers End Chelsea's Winning Streak appeared first on The Herald Nigeria – 24/7 News updates from Nigeria.

