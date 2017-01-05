Dell explodes with new and revamped Latitude, Precision devices for business
At the opening on CES 2017, Dell revealed a long list of new and refreshed devices for business customers spanning its Latitude and Precision brands. The lineup includes ultrabooks, 2-in-1 PCs, business laptops, desktops, and all-in-one PCs.
