Dell explodes with new and revamped Latitude, Precision devices for business

At the opening on CES 2017, Dell revealed a long list of new and refreshed devices for business customers spanning its Latitude and Precision brands. The lineup includes ultrabooks, 2-in-1 PCs, business laptops, desktops, and all-in-one PCs.

The post Dell explodes with new and revamped Latitude, Precision devices for business appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

