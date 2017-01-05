Pages Navigation Menu

Dell explodes with new and revamped Latitude, Precision devices for business

Posted on Jan 5, 2017 in Business, Technology

At the opening on CES 2017, Dell revealed a long list of new and refreshed devices for business customers spanning its Latitude and Precision brands. The lineup includes ultrabooks, 2-in-1 PCs, business laptops, desktops, and all-in-one PCs.

The post Dell explodes with new and revamped Latitude, Precision devices for business appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

