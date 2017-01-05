Delta APC suspends scribe over alleged romance with PDP

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—Delta State chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday suspended its State Secretary, Chidi Okonji, for allegedly hobnobbing with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and collecting N600, 000 as grant from the state government.

But in a swift reaction, Okonji accused the state party chairman of allegedly withdrawing monies illegally from the party’s account for his personal use.

According to him: “The meeting (where he was allegedly suspended) was illegal. The chairman is expected to call a State Executive Working Committee meeting before such decisions are made and they were not up to 11 persons in attendance at that meeting. Besides, the directive for the collection of that money which is N500, 000, was given to me by the state chairman. He was part and parcel of that money. He told me that the money was meant for interparty from the national fund for political parties and it is our entitlement.”

However, speaking to Vanguard , deputy State Chairman of the party, Chief Cyril Ogodo, explained that the decision to suspend the APC scribe was taken yesterday during a meeting by the State Executive Committee, SEC, at the party’s state secretariat in Asaba.

According to Chief Ogodo, “SEC at the end of the meeting resolved that the state secretary of the party, Okorie, is hereby suspended from office indefinitely pending the report of a five-man disciplinary committee setup to investigate his anti-party activities in accordance with the provision Section 21 of the constitution of our great party.”

Giving details on the allegations levelled against the suspended Secretary, Ogodo said: “The allegations against him border on criminal forgery, fraudulent conversion, connivance with the Delta State Government where he unitarily collected N600, 000 as purported grant from the state government without the knowledge of the hierarchy of the party. This action became necessary as the party will not condone criminal activities within its fold capable of bringing the party to disrepute and public opprobrium. The APC Delta State will not, and would never collect any money from the PDP government in Delta State.”

Accusing the state government of failing in its responsibility in governance, Ogodo said: “Thegovernment could not pay workers’ salaries for over 10 months inspite of the bailout funds given to it by the APC-led federal government. It cannot revamp the existing but decayed infrastructures in the state, let alone build new ones. It has illegally reduced the salaries of workers by over 50 percent without recourse to their economic wellbeing. The government has unconstitutionally sacked over 600 civil servants on flimsy excuses that they were not employed through due process. The PDP-led government for the sustenance of its evil machineries, decided to employ the services of our suspended secretary, Mr Chidi Okoji and others whose identities will soon be unraveled and these issues will be dealt with.”

