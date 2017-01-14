Delta commissioner, 44 others bag chieftaincy titles in Oleh

By FESTUS AHON

THE Odiologbo of Oleh kingdom, Delta State, HRM Ovrawah Omogha l, has conferred traditional chieftaincy titles on 45 persons, including Delta State Commissioner for Urban Renewal, Dr.Karo Ilolo; Chairman of Isoko South Local Government council, Sir Ithiako Ikpokpo, Chief Umueruno Edo and Chief Isaac Igbudu in recognition of their contributions to the development of the kingdom.

Speaking while conferring the chieftaincy titles on the recipients, the monarch warned indigenes of the kingdom against acts capable of impeding the development of the community.

Lamenting the attitude of some individuals who had allegedly constituted themselves as enemies of progress of the community, he lauded the recipients of the titles for their various contributions towards the growth of the kingdom.

Speaking separately with newsmen during the ceremony, Chief Umueruno Edo and Chief Isaac Igbudu thanked the monarch for the gesture and pledged to make the judicious use of the title given to him.

