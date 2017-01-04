Delta community alleges project abandonment by NDDC, NPDC

By Ochuko Akuopha

OLEH—THE people of Emevor community, Isoko North Local Government Area, Delta State, have decried the abandonment of projects embarked upon in the community by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company, NPDC.

Speaking at the annual conference of the community, President General of Emevor Progressive Union, Sir Moses Agboro, listed such abandoned projects to include the Emevor/Orogun Road awarded by NDDC, a block of six classrooms awarded by the state Ministry of Education at Isi Secondary School and the Odion Palace awarded by NPDC

While noting that the non construction of the Emevor/Orogun Road was negatively impacting the socio-economic lives of the people, he called on contractors handling the projects to return to site and complete the projects speedily.

The post Delta community alleges project abandonment by NDDC, NPDC appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

